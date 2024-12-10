School lockdowns lifted; no injuries in shots fired investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement cleared east Casper schools for normal operations shortly before noon on Tuesday after a shots fired call prompted lockdowns earlier in the morning.

The Natrona County School District announced that precautionary lockouts were in effect at Kelly Walsh High School, Verda James Elementary and Woods Learning Center after the call came in around 9:15 a.m.

Casper police officers and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a thorough search of the neighborhood around Dorest Court and Bretton Drive over several hours.

“Through the investigation, officers learned information about an ongoing dispute between two groups of individuals,” the NCSO said on social media.

Casper Police Department spokesperson Amber Freestone said there were no injuries reported. Casper police are now taking over the investigation.