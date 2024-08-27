School district secures CWCC to help with student counseling

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees secured up to 6,240 hours of direct service time from the Central Wyoming Counseling Center for district students during the academic year.

The contract also includes 800 hours of indirect service time, according to the memo presented to the steering committee before the trustees’ regular meeting on Monday. The services, if used, total $450,000 in value.

The requisition contract, backed by the district’s general funds, cites the need for more intensive levels of counseling for many students. District officials told the committee that the district had 40 school counselors or socials workers internally, including four therapeutic counselors, most of which are working with 30–55 students at a time.

CWCC counselors worked with up to 150 students during the two previous years of working with the district. Officials said there are about 13,000 students in the district.