School district celebrates state champion Kelly Walsh volleyball squad

School district celebrates state champion Kelly Walsh volleyball squad

The Kelly Walsh volleyball team stands before the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday as they're recognized for their recent state title. (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — The recently crowned Kelly Walsh state champion volleyball team was recognized Monday at the Natrona County School District’s meeting.

The Trojans finished the season with a terrific 32–3 record, including an unblemished 10–0 mark in conference play. The state title was the 11th for Kelly Walsh’s volleyball program, 10 of which have come under the leadership of Jeff Barkell.

Barkell said the season was somewhat poetic, as it began on the wrong foot with a straight-sets loss to Laramie High School. However, Kelly Walsh got its revenge on the Plainsmen by defeating them in the state championship match with a sweep of its own.

“We started out losing the very first game of the season fairly handily,” he said. “Ironically, the same team that we lost to in the first game of the season is the team that we played in the state championship, and we beat them pretty handily; it felt like we were in control the whole time.”

Barkell said the team’s motto this season was “Burn the boats.” The saying is a reference to ancient Roman history: As Julius Caesar famously said, “If you want to take the island, burn the boats.” The saying inspired the team to leave everything they had on the court this season, the head coach said.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio