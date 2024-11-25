Annual Turkey Trot 5K returns Thursday morning at Pump House

CASPER, Wyo. — Registration is open for the annual Turkey Trot 5K, hosted on Thanksgiving morning by the Casper Windy City Striders. Registration is $5 and proceeds this year will go to a local food bank.

The race begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W. 1st St. Pre-race registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Organizers said credits cannot be used to register on the morning of the event; check and cash are accepted.

People are also encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the food drive. Strollers and dogs on leashes are also welcome.

The National Weather Service is anticipating mostly sunny skies on Thursday, with a high near 36. A west-southwest wind at 6–11 mph is expected.