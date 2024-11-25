Muddy Mountain Road to close for season in early December

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management will close Muddy Mountain Road for the winter, beginning Monday, Dec. 2.

The road is closed annually because of weather and road conditions. It will reopen again in the spring when conditions allow, the BLM announced in a statement on Monday.

Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, two campgrounds, numerous trails and public lands managed by the BLM. Despite the road closure, the Muddy Mountain area remains open for snowmobile use on designated state trails.

The 1,260-acre Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area is a popular recreation area south of Casper. The 2-mile Interpretive Nature Trail connects the Lodgepole and Rim campgrounds. It has 28 interpretive signs and is handicap accessible. Two overlooks located on the trail provide a unique view of the valley below. Travel along this trail is limited to hikers only.