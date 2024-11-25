Bureau of Land Management performing slash pile burn on Muddy Mountain Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Where’s there’s smoke, there’s fire. But sometimes, the fire is scheduled.
The Casper Mountain Fire District recently shared a social media post stating that the Bureau of Land Management will be performing a scheduled burn on Muddy Mountain on Tuesday.
“Please be advised that the BLM will be burning slash piles on Muddy Mountain near the educational area tomorrow, November 26,” the post stated. “Smoke will be visible so please do not call 911 if you see smoke coming from this area. Thank you and be safe.”
