Local church invites children to Christmas for Kids

CASPER, Wyo. — Lord of Lords Lutheran Church is offering a free, fun event for Casper children, as well as a child-free chance for parents to Christmas shop.

“Lord of Lords Lutheran Church in Casper is offering local parents and guardians a morning of free childcare during this busy season,” a release from the church stated. “The church invites children in grades K–8 to participate in Christmas for Kids on Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at 5028 Casper Mountain Road.”

The church will offer a variety of Christmas activities designed to entertain children and other community members throughout the morning, giving caregivers three hours to shop, wrap presents, bake or simply spend some quiet time by themselves.

“During the free event, children, divided into five age groups, will rotate through stations as they hear an account of Jesus’s birth, watch a video about the first Christmas, make a craft, decorate cookies, learn a song and discuss the meaning of Christmas symbols,” the release stated.

The church wrote that space is limited, so parents or caregivers who are interested should reserve a spot for their children at www.LordOfLords.org or by calling 307-235-2770. If leaving a message, the church asks that callers include their child’s name, their grade and a telephone number for callback.