BLM announces Christmas tree permits are available in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management announced on Monday that Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase.

The cost, according to a release from the BLM Wyoming State Office, is $7.50 to $10 per tree, depending on location. A maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.

Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from the local BLM Wyoming field offices, excluding the Newcastle Field Office.

According to the release, a BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM-administered lands only. Permits for trees on U.S. Forest Service–administered land can be obtained at local Forest Service offices, as well as select BLM offices. And permits come with specific guidelines:

Trees must be less than 15 feet tall and have a diameter of less than 8 inches.

Permit holders must carry a valid permit when cutting trees.

Trees may not be harvested from wilderness areas, wilderness study areas, timber sale areas, campgrounds or boat access sites.

Cutting is not permitted on private land; please ensure you’re on BLM-managed land and avoid trespassing. Be prepared for winter weather and high-country conditions.

The BLM also noted that there are certain species of trees that are not to be cut down or damaged.

“All pines with needles in bundles of five, such as whitebark pine (Pinus albicaulis) and limber pine (Pinus flexilis), are protected and must not be cut or damaged,” the release stated.

The release offered a few recommendations as well:

Local tree species, including subalpine fir, Engelmann spruce, Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, and lodgepole pine make excellent Christmas trees and are often found growing in the understory of aspen stands.

Christmas trees harvested from aspen stands and dense young stands will contribute to forest health and improve wildlife habitat.

For more information on permits and other BLM-related items, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming-christmas-trees or contact your local BLM office.