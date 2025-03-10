School district approves contract for asphalt at drivers’ ed course

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District took another step toward finalizing its new drivers’ education course, as the NCSD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract for asphalt at the future driving course.

The district agreed to an $843,307 contract with Mills-based Wayne Coleman Construction for asphalt at the facility that will be located along Wyoming Boulevard.

This is the latest in a series of steps forward for the project, which also includes a replat of land to allow for the course and approval of a contract for a garage facility.

According to a preliminary schedule, the project is expected to be completed in December 2025.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz