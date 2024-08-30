Scholarship Created in Memory of Former NCSD Teacher

Casper College news by Lisa S. Icenogle:

The “Geraldine (Jeri) Coryell Alloway Teacher’s Scholarship” has been established in memory of Coryell Alloway, who spent 32 years as a teacher in the Natrona County School District.

Created by son Mike, his wife Teresa, and other family members, the value of the scholarship and the number of recipients has yet to be determined. The award will be split between the fall and spring semesters. To qualify, applicants must have at least a 3.0 GPA, be enrolled in 10 credit hours, major in education, be a Wyoming resident, preferably from Natrona County, and be committed to teaching in the county. Financial need will be a factor if a Natrona County resident does not qualify.

“Our Mother, Geraldine (Jeri) Coryell Alloway, held a master’s degree, was a teacher for 44 years, with 32 of those years in the Natrona County School District,” said Mike Coryell.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, click here.