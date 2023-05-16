Rodeo Tour 2023 Visits Gillette
The high school rodeo circuit moved along with its spring season with a stop in Gillette over the weekend. There are two more events until the state finals that will be in Rock Springs June 5-10 and the National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette from July 16-22. Here's the list of the winners of the two sessions in Campbell County.
Girls Session 1:
Barrel Racing: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 14.322
Breakaway Roping: Kamryn Farrell-Thermopolis 2.68
Pole Bending: Caitlyn Moore-Wright 19.845
Goat Tying: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 6.44
Boys Session 1:
Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 75
Saddle Bronc: Roady Marsh-Minatare 66
Bull Riding: Owen Monfeldt-Cody 73
Steer Wrestling: Bohdi-Coombs-Wellington 7.0
Tie Down Roping: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 9.91
Team Roping: Kaeley & Carter Hutchison-Rozet 6.34
Girls Session 2:
Barrel Racing: Jordan Morman-Gillette 14.33
Breakaway Roping: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 2.4
Pole Bending: Karley Peterson-Buffalo 21.202
Boys Session 2:
Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 74
Saddle Bronc: Cole Kreikemeier-Jackson 61
Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh-Gillette 80
Steer Wrestling: Karson Ewing-Douglas 7.88
Tie Down Roping: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 10.66
Team Roping: Sage Romero-Rock Springs/Gatlin Pendelton-Manila 7.4
