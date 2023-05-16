Rodeo Tour 2023 Visits Gillette

The high school rodeo circuit moved along with its spring season with a stop in Gillette over the weekend. There are two more events until the state finals that will be in Rock Springs June 5-10 and the National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette from July 16-22. Here's the list of the winners of the two sessions in Campbell County.

Girls Session 1:

Barrel Racing: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 14.322

Breakaway Roping: Kamryn Farrell-Thermopolis 2.68

Pole Bending: Caitlyn Moore-Wright 19.845

Goat Tying: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 6.44

Boys Session 1:

Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 75

Saddle Bronc: Roady Marsh-Minatare 66

Bull Riding: Owen Monfeldt-Cody 73

Steer Wrestling: Bohdi-Coombs-Wellington 7.0

Tie Down Roping: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 9.91

Team Roping: Kaeley & Carter Hutchison-Rozet 6.34

Girls Session 2:

Barrel Racing: Jordan Morman-Gillette 14.33

Breakaway Roping: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 2.4

Pole Bending: Karley Peterson-Buffalo 21.202

Boys Session 2:

Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 74

Saddle Bronc: Cole Kreikemeier-Jackson 61

Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh-Gillette 80

Steer Wrestling: Karson Ewing-Douglas 7.88

Tie Down Roping: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 10.66

Team Roping: Sage Romero-Rock Springs/Gatlin Pendelton-Manila 7.4

We have some photos to pass along from the barrel racing at the Big Piney rodeo earlier this month. A big thanks to Joan Snyder-Mitchell for those photos and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

