Rodeo Tour 2023 Visits Gillette

Photo Courtesy: Joan Snyder-Mitchell

The high school rodeo circuit moved along with its spring season with a stop in Gillette over the weekend. There are two more events until the state finals that will be in Rock Springs June 5-10 and the National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette from July 16-22. Here's the list of the winners of the two sessions in Campbell County.

Girls Session 1:

Barrel Racing:          Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                    14.322

Breakaway Roping:  Kamryn Farrell-Thermopolis                                               2.68

Pole Bending:           Caitlyn Moore-Wright                                                          19.845

Goat Tying:               Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                     6.44

Boys Session 1:

Bareback:                 Tuker Carricato-Saratoga                                                    75

Saddle Bronc:           Roady Marsh-Minatare                                                       66

Bull Riding:               Owen Monfeldt-Cody                                                          73

Steer Wrestling:        Bohdi-Coombs-Wellington                                                  7.0

Tie Down Roping:     Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne                                                    9.91

Team Roping:           Kaeley & Carter Hutchison-Rozet                                      6.34

Girls Session 2:

Barrel Racing:           Jordan Morman-Gillette                                                     14.33

Breakaway Roping:   Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                   2.4

Pole Bending:            Karley Peterson-Buffalo                                                    21.202

Boys Session 2:

Bareback:                  Tuker Carricato-Saratoga                                                   74

Saddle Bronc:            Cole Kreikemeier-Jackson                                                 61

Bull Riding:                 Hayden Welsh-Gillette                                                       80

Steer Wrestling:          Karson Ewing-Douglas                                                      7.88

Tie Down Roping:       Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne                                                   10.66

Team Roping:             Sage Romero-Rock Springs/Gatlin Pendelton-Manila       7.4

We have some photos to pass along from the barrel racing at the Big Piney rodeo earlier this month. A big thanks to Joan Snyder-Mitchell for those photos and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Big Piney Rodeo- Barrel Racing

Photo Courtesy: Joan Snyder-Mitchell
