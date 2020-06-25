Rocky Mountain Power Warns of Utility Phone Scams

Rocky Mountain Power customers in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho have reported a spike in fraudulent calls from scammers posing as utility representatives, according to a news release.

Residential and business customers have told the Salt Lake City-based company that the caller insists the customer is behind on their bill and demands payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection.

Some scammers insist the victim obtain a prepaid card and then share the code.

The company, a division of PacifiCorp, reports it has received more than 300 fraudulent calls in one day.

Rocky Mountain Power urges its customers to protect themselves by being aware of the following:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

However, Rocky Mountain Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

However, Rocky Mountain Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. Customers can always choose how they would like to make your payment.

Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text, or in person and demanding on-the-spot payment, because the company will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive such a call, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your account number.

Scammers may use a sophisticated deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not.

Hang up and call the company's customer service directly.

If you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always call our published customer service number, 1-888-221-7070.

Rocky Mountain Power asks customers to report any scam calls received. Give customer service representatives the phone number the person is calling from and any information that may help to track down the fraudsters.

