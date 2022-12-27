Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock

Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Dave Eskelsen said repairs in this extremely windy weather take longer.

The total number of affected customers in Casper is 3,732, with 53 in or near Evansville, and another 52 in Glenrock as of 4:45 p.m..

Judging by the map, Eskelsen said there may be several causes, probably wind-related:

The Community Park substation is a major component of power distribution in Casper. The wind may have caused the substation's breakers to open.

Tree branches and other debris can blow into the lines. (See the photo of the trampoline that blew into lines).

The wind can damage utility poles and cause power lines to slap together.

The largest affected area is near Casper College. The YMCA across Casper Mountain Road from the college is without power and parents of children at the child care facility there were called to get them.

Another affected cluster of 200 customers is in or near CY Avenue between Poplar Street and Robertson Road. Other nearby outages are noted in the area of Fort Caspar.