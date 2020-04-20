Rocky Mountain Power is modifying operations of its recreation sites in Wyoming until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the company said in a news release Monday.

The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a division of PacifiCorp, owns properties with public access including facilities near the Jim Bridger Reservoir, North Platte River, Ham’s Fork River and Viva Naughton Reservoir.

The facilities provide river and reservoir fishing, boating, camping and hiking opportunities.

During the COVID-19 emergency, outlets for appropriately distanced recreation are important, as long as activities are done within state and federal health directives including social distancing.

Most trails and boat ramps will remain open unless noted below. Restrooms will be on limited maintenance with users asked to bring their own personal hygiene materials.

These are the interim operations at the company's recreation sites in Wyoming:

Jim Bridger Reservoir near the power plant in Sweetwater County -- Closed until further notice to public access due to high water levels. Limited maintenance for restroom facilities.

Pacific Park near the Dave Johnston power plant on the North Platte River in Glenrock -- Closed until state emergency orders are lifted.

Hams Fork Day Use Area near Kemmerer -- Closed to public access until state emergency orders are lifted. Limited maintenance for restroom facilities.

Viva Naughton Reservoir near Kemmerer -- Facilities are managed by the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. No changes to public access.

For a complete list of closures and limited maintenance sites in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and California, please visit PacifiCorp's website.

PacifiCorp appreciates patience from the public as the company works to maintain these opportunities while observing guidelines pertaining to social distancing and safety.

To help ease concerns for customers affected by the need to self-isolate or work from home, Rocky Mountain Power has temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment. For those having difficulty paying bills or late fees, the company can help.

Call 1-888-221-7070 for assistance.

