‘Rock the Tate’ gem show, seminars set for Feb. 1

CASPER, Wyo. — A new event, “Rock the Tate,” is set for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tate Geological Museum.

The inaugural event will feature the opportunity to shop for Valentine’s Day gifts and learn about the area’s fascinating geology, according to Dalene Hodnett, director of museums.

Gemstone and related vendors are invited to have a booth at the event and can contact Hodnett at 307-268-3026 for details.

The event is free and open to the public, and in addition to the shopping opportunities, visitors will also enjoy geology talks from JP Cavigelli, museum collections specialist; Russell Hawley, museum education specialist; Mike and Marron Bingle-Davis, geology instructor; Kent Sundell, geologist; and Mac Goss.