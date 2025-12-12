Wyomingites are once again proving how deeply they value their history. This fall, news that the Diocese of Cheyenne planned to remove Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs from sacred use touched a chord across the state. After parishioners appealed the decision, the Bishop agreed to pause the process until February 15, with a community meeting set for January — giving this storied landmark a fighting chance.

Even for those who don’t live in Rock Springs, the church’s story is a familiar Wyoming one: built from perseverance, immigrant grit, and a sense of community that transcended hardship. Formed in 1910 by Eastern European coal miners seeking a place where their traditions felt understood, the parish worshiped in a hand-dug basement before commissioning a full Romanesque church, completed in 1925. Its 125-foot bell tower, family-donated stained glass, and bells representing four ethnic groups stand today as reminders of the diverse hands that built Wyoming’s early communities.

The church — along with its rectory — was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 and continues to serve the wider area through programs like the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. But like many historic churches around the nation, it now faces the challenges of tightening budgets and deferred maintenance.

Recognizing its significance, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming has placed Saints Cyril and Methodius on its Watchlist of Endangered Places. The designation aims to spark wider conversation about the state’s sacred spaces and encourage collaborative solutions that can keep these cultural touchstones alive.

David Tate, President of the Rock Springs Historic Preservation Commission, expressed gratitude for the statewide support and attention the designation brings. “We will continue to support efforts to see that this historic church remains a sacred space,” he said.

Alliance Executive Director Megan Stanfill emphasized the broader Wyoming connection. “Churches have served as cornerstones of community life for generations,” she said. “We stand with those working to preserve the sacred value of this historic church built by their ancestors. We’re hopeful the Watchlist listing will help the parish and the diocese find a path forward.”

Across Wyoming, where history is woven into the landscape and the buildings that anchor its towns, the future of Saints Cyril and Methodius is becoming a shared concern — and a shared hope.

