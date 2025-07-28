Bird Deaths In Rock Springs Raise Alarm Over Avian Virus

On Monday, July 21, the Wyoming Game and Fish Green River Regional Office received reports of large numbers of Eurasian collared doves dying in a Rock Springs neighborhood. Game and Fish personnel sampled two deceased birds, and the samples were sent to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory to identify possible causes of death. Both doves tested positive for avian paramyxovirus. Tests for avian influenza and a more virulent strain of paramyxovirus known as Newcastle’s disease were negative.

“Avian paramyxovirus is a viral disease that can spread rapidly in areas where birds congregate, causing large die-offs in pigeon and dove populations. Birds infected with the disease may exhibit neurological symptoms, diarrhea, weakness, respiratory distress or die acutely,” said Liz Wheeler, wildlife disease biologist at Game and Fish Wildlife Health Lab.

“Effective disease management strategies involve disinfecting bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution when visibly affected birds are present and completely removing feeders and baths for at least a month to disperse infected individuals. These precautions are essential for reducing the risk of transmission to unaffected birds.” Wheeler continued.

This virus is expected only to affect pigeon and dove species. Members of the public who see three or more dead birds in an area are encouraged to notify the Green River Game and Fish office by calling 307-875-3223. Timely reporting of wildlife deaths is critical to identifying and mitigating the spread of disease.

NEPAS, SORIA, SPAIN - 2018/01/14: Several doves sit on power lines in the small village of Nepas, north of Spain. The first specimens of the Eurasian collared dove (Streptopelia decaocto), one of the great colonizers of the bird world, were recorded in this Spanish province around 1990. Today, there are hundreds of them. Their impact on other species is unknown. (Photo by Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

