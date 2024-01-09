Rock Band Hinder Coming to Casper at the End of January

The rock band Hinder is scheduled to perform in Casper at the Gaslight Social on Jan. 21st.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Hinder will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. General admission is $25, find tickets here.

Casper's own Sidtrack will be playing some Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Priest, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, BLS, Ramones, Tesla, Anthrax, and more to warm up the crowd.

The band's top song is "Lips of an Angel" released in 2005, followed by "Get Stoned." Other hits include "Without You" from 2008 and "Better Than Me" in 2006. Don't forget "Homecoming Queen" (2005).

On Nov. 20, 2013, the band released a statement saying that they had parted ways with lead singer Austin Winkler due to personal reasons. The band's current lead singer is Marshal Dutton. They have since released "When the Smoke Clears" in 2015 and "The Reign" in 2017.

