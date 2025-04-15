Robertson Road study to look at traffic flow improvements, possible future development

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will look to improve traffic flow in the Robertson Road area. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved its share of a contract with HDR Engineering for a Robertson Road corridor study, with the total cost split between several local governments.

According to a memo from Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher, the cities of Casper and Mills have received extensive public feedback voicing concerns that the Robertson Road corridor is not adequate for current traffic flow needs following recent interest in developing the area. The study will be used to craft a comprehensive improvement plan along the road, from Poison Spider Road in Mills to CY Avenue in Casper.

The report will consider transportation safety, multi-modal facilities, structural enhancements and how future development could impact the corridor. The study will also include public outreach and involvement, the city memo states.

The study is expected to be finished by the end of October.

The total contract is not to exceed $179,996.66, with the City of Casper paying $12,548.97. Natrona County will pay $2,704.59, Mills’ share of the cost is $785.70, Evansville will pay $576.87 and Bar Nunn’s bill is $501.53. Federal funds will comprise $162,878.98 of the funding.

