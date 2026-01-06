When national energy policy is being discussed in Washington, Wyoming’s voice will once again be part of the conversation.

Rob Creager, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, has been appointed to the National Coal Council by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. The two-year appointment places Creager on a federal advisory committee that helps guide the Department of Energy on coal-related issues and the role the resource plays in the country’s broader energy mix.

For Wyoming, the appointment carries weight. Coal has shaped the state’s economy and communities for decades, particularly in places like the Powder River Basin, which remains one of the largest coal-producing regions in the nation. Revenue from energy production has long supported Wyoming schools, roads, and essential public services — making decisions about coal policy more than just an abstract debate for local residents.

Creager will bring the perspective of state and local governments to the council, drawing on Wyoming’s hands-on experience with energy production, land management, and the balance between economic opportunity and responsibility.

The National Coal Council serves as an advisory body to the Secretary of Energy and typically meets about twice a year. Members serve without pay and are tasked with offering balanced, informed recommendations on challenges facing the coal industry, as well as its place in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

The council itself has had a stop-and-start recent history. Its federal advisory charter expired in 2021 during the Biden administration, leaving the group inactive for several years. In 2025, the Department of Energy formally reestablished the council under the Trump administration, allowing it to resume its advisory role at a time when national conversations about energy reliability, affordability, and domestic production have taken on renewed urgency.

“Coal is foundational to Wyoming communities and has been for generations,” Creager said. “This abundant resource has a critical role in powering the nation, and I’m honored to represent our state and local partners. This appointment ensures Wyoming’s voice is at the table as national energy policy is shaped.”

The Wyoming Energy Authority’s mission is to keep the state positioned at the forefront of energy and natural resource innovation — from traditional fuels to emerging technologies — while ensuring Wyoming communities benefit from those efforts.

Creager’s service on the National Coal Council continues a long Wyoming tradition: showing up, sharing practical experience, and making sure the realities of energy-producing states are part of national policy discussions.

