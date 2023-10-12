Road Closed Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route

Right now the road is closed between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route.

"As of October 12 at 10:42 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road" per Wydot travel information.

At this time, several other roads in the area are wet with rain and strong winds: between WY 259 and Ormsby Road, Northbound between Casper and Exit 210, Southbound between Casper and Exit 210, between Waltman and Casper, and between Pathfinder and Alcova.

Some impacts are expected, use extra caution, delay travel or consider alternate routes. If travel is necessary, WYDOT advises slowing down and allowing extra time.

Casper Mountain is a Winter Wonderland Fall 2022 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media