Riverton man convicted of first-degree murder by federal jury in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Last week, a Riverton man was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and other charges after a four-day trial before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Burdick Nelson Seminole Sr., 59, on Wednesday. He was also found guilty of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and causing death with a firearm during a crime of violence.

Case evidence showed that Seminole drove to the victim’s residence in the early morning of Aug. 8, 2023, and entered without permission. An argument ensued, after which Seminole left the residence, returned with a pistol and continued to argue with the victim, who was sitting in his wheelchair, the release said.

“Seminole pistol-whipped the victim, disarmed him, and shot him three times, killing him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “In response, another resident shot at Seminole, hitting him in the back of the neck, causing him to flee. Seminole drove himself to the hospital and was diagnosed with a minor flesh wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.”

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 6, 2025.

Seminole faces mandatory life imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department and FBI investigated the case.