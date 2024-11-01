Riverton family dies in home; carbon monoxide suspected cause

RIVERTON, Wyo. — Several members of a Riverton family died Thursday in their home from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Thursday morning, Riverton Police Department officers were dispatched to a home after someone reported smelling fumes in the area. Emergency personnel forced their way into a house and discovered several of the home’s inhabitants dead inside. The police then closed off the area while the fire department mitigated the hazard until the area was safe for detectives to conduct their investigation.

A total of three family members — two adults and a toddler — were found dead. Several family pets were also discovered dead.

Fire department personnel monitored the situation at the home after receiving dangerous level readings of carbon monoxide from the home.

Often referred to as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can lead to fatal consequences if not addressed. It can emanate from common household appliances, vehicle exhaust and heating systems, making vigilance and preventative measures crucial in every home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.