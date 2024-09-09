Riddle’s Jewelry to reportedly move into former Golden Corral building in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A long-vacant former restaurant building on Casper’s east side is being polished up for its next tenant.

According to the City of Casper’s Building Division, Riddle’s Jewelry is planning to move into the former Golden Corral building, located at 5091 E. 2nd St.

According to its website, Riddle’s is a family-owned business based in Rapid City, South Dakota, and traces its roots to a small store that first opened in 1959. They now operate some 60 stores in 10 states, along with a factory in Rapid City.

The building was purpose-built as a Golden Corral that opened in fall 2012. That December, the restaurant was found to be ground zero for a serious and widespread outbreak of norovirus food poisoning that affected more than 300 customers, according to a class action lawsuit that was filed in Feb. 2013.

Professional kitchen cooking equipment is seen outside of a former Golden Corral in east Casper. The building will be used as a Riddle’s Jewelry store. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Koto Japanese Steakhouse operated in the building after Golden Corral closed, but it too eventually shuttered and the building was put up for sale.

According to a sale listing, the building is 7,691 square feet and sits on a 1.66-acre lot. Crews were seen performing internal demolition on Monday, with kitchen equipment stacked outside next to an industrial recycling dumpster.

Riddle’s Jewelry currently operates a retail store inside the Eastridge Mall. The fate of the mall location and the planned opening date of the new location are unknown. Multiple messages for comment sent to Riddle’s by Oil City News have not been returned.