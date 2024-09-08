Natrona County health and food inspections (9/2/24–9/8/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Note: No health inspections were conducted on Sept. 2.

Sept. 3, 2024

Wyoming Discount Liquor

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Cabinet tops under beer taps and flooring in front of back sink have sticky debris.”

Sept. 4, 2024

Subway Mills

Violations: 5 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints (beard net).”

Sept. 5, 2024

Pho Saigon Noodle

Violations: 7 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: pans, pots, knives, and cutting boards.”

Snack Shack, The

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “No bleach test strips available at time of inspection.”

Thai Kitchen

Violations: 10 (5 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “There are numerous undated food containers throughout the facility.”

Sept. 6, 2024

Casper Youth For Christ

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

C’mon Inn Food Service

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report