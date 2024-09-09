Gasoline Prices Update: Wyoming Sees Increase, National Average Drops

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22/g today. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has declined 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon- the lowest since early 2022.

“Impressively, for the sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped to their lowest since winter. GasBuddy now counts 11 states and over 45,000 stations with gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“We fully expect gas prices will continue to drop as Americans drive less with the onset of fall. With oil prices falling below $70 per barrel, their lowest since 2021, there’s solid room for gas prices and diesel to continue falling for some time. We expect the national average could fall below $3 per gallon as early as October for the first time since 2021, which would be music to the ears of motorists and certainly to politicians who are angling to be elected this fall.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:



September 9, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

September 9, 2022: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

September 9, 2021: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 9, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 9, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 9, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 9, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 9, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 9, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

September 9, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.23/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Ogden- $3.52/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.

Billings- $3.34/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.