Lunch & Lecture: Fried Chicken Followed by the Battle of Bonepile Creek at Fort Caspar

"On a hot August morning in 1865, several hundred Cheyenne warriors charged on a group of American soldiers. While this sounds like an event straight out of a Hollywood western, this really happened ten miles south of modern-Gillette, WY at a place called Bonepile Creek" write Fort Caspar on the topic they'll be presenting September 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

The event starts with an optional lunch at noon followed by the lecture.

Admission is $10 for FCMA members and $15 for non-members. Lunch features a buffet of fried chicken, sides, dessert, and beverages.

That morning the Fort will also have a Living History mountain man setup from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This drop-in program is free with museum admission.

