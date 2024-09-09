Obituaries: Holden; Romero

Janet Holden: 1951 – 2024

Our mom, Janet Holden — devoted mother, grandmother, and friend — passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 73 years of age. She has left a void that is impossible to fill. She was strong, kind, and giving, leaving a legacy of love and solid values for her two children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Mom spent her childhood in Uravan, Colorado, running amok. She shared so many adventure stories that would fill today’s parents with terror. She eventually moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she attended high school and soon after, started her own family. When we were school age, Mom went to work for the school district so she could be home when we were. She made lifelong friends (family) there over the years and retired in 2015 at the age of 62. Never one to enjoy being idle, she then volunteered her time working at Natrona County Library, Wyoming Medical Center gift shop, Meals on Wheels and driving for Rocky Mountain Oncology.

She will be remembered as a woman who valued her family above all else. She loved adventure and activities from camping and fishing to softball and dancing. She enjoyed teaching her children and their friends how to water ski, which seems to be a favorite memory for everyone. She would never pass up the opportunity to get together with friends and family to play cards and dice. She will be so deeply missed and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 28 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Drinkery 410 Ash St, Casper, WY 82601

In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make a small donation to Natrona County Library, Meals on Wheels, or her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital, to which she donated every month.

Joseph “Joe” Ronaldo Romero: 1930 – 2024

Joseph “Joe” Ronaldo Romero, 93, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and has been reunited with the love of his life, Jennie, and his youngest daughter, Lori.

Joe was born in San Luis, Colorado in 1930 to Anastasio and Francisca Romero. He was raised in a family with five brothers and two sisters. Joe’s younger days were spent on his parents’ farm, until he joined the Army.

After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1947, Joe moved to Casper, Wyoming with one of his brothers, where he met the love of his life, Jennie Madrigal. Married in 1949, Joe and Jennie spent every day together for 68 years until Jennie’s passing in 2017. Their love is one that can go unmatched.

Joe had many different careers in his life spanning from his early days in Casper working at the Gladstone Hotel, the Henning Hotel, driving bus for Natrona County School District, where he made an impact on many kids lives as “Uncle Joe,” to owning his own oil field tool supply business (Joe’s Sales and Service) after working at Anderson Bit Service.

Joe had two beautiful daughters and one granddaughter whom he taught many things and loved more everyday. Joe’s passion really was caring for his family and doing all he could to provide for them. The flowers and garden seemed to always be in bloom around his yard as he had a green thumb.

In his later years Joe spent his time tinkering and building his only great-grandson toys to play with in his living room. Turning something that would normally be thrown away into an innovative original piece of art or toy. Joe was exceptionally creative and had a wonderful vision to repurpose all items.

Joe’s life lives on through his creative visions and the happiness that he brought with him and passed onto his family and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; youngest daughter, Lori; and his wife, Jennie.

He is survived by his daughter, Nita Romero; granddaughter, Gabby Butler; her husband, Ryan and their son, Camden.

Joe’s family asks for donations to be made in his name to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. Per Joe’s wishes, there will be no services held.