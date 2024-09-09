Surviving or Thriving? Casper College Hosting Free Seminar on Character, Relationships, and Contentment

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Casper College’s School of Social and Behavioral Science is hosting its annual seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 18, featuring a series of sessions about “Surviving or Thriving.” All seminar events are free and open to the public.

The keynote speaker is Corey Ciocchetti, an award-winning professor of business ethics and legal studies at the University of Denver. Ciocchetti is a published author and top motivational speaker. His keynote address, “Inspire Integrity,” encourages audiences to chase the important things in life, such as a solid character, strong personal relationships, and a sense of contentment.

“We will talk a lot about the idea of climbing the ladder of success after first making sure that it’s leaning against the right wall for you,” Ciocchetti said. “Living a truly meaningful and authentic life requires conscious and consistent effort. I’ll share my personal story, and I hope (the audience) reflect on (theirs) too. This presentation will be full of stories and tools for (everyone) to take home and change (their) life for the better.”

The keynote will take place at 11 a.m. in Casper College’s Wheeler Concert Hall. Three members of the Casper College community will present before Ciocchetti, starting at 9 a.m. Speakers include Communication Instructor Terry Rogers, Interim Casper College President Brandon Kosine, Ph.D., Education Instructor Kerri Mahlum, Ed.D., and Agriculture Instructor Heath Hornecker. These 20-minute sessions will delve into key aspects of thriving, from overcoming distractions and managing stress to leveraging early childhood experiences and building meaningful connections.

“I am really excited about this year’s seminar theme. I love that it serves as a wake-up call to each of us,” Rogers said. “We have all become conditioned to believe that surviving is a success, and we need a wake-up call that reminds us that surviving is merely eking out an existence. A thriving life supersedes mere survival, and for a society that has the power to think critically about their lives, we should seek to thrive, not just survive.

Following the 11 a.m. keynote, the seminar will break for lunch at noon and return at 1 p.m. for the Constitution Day event, a “Living Room Conversation” focused on the question “What are American Values/Ideals?” Living Room Conversations are guided discussions on specific topics that facilitate the connection between people despite their differences in age, politics, gender and/or nationality.

Heather Lloyd, criminal justice instructor and seminar co-chair spoke about the afternoon event and topic.

Lloyd said, “Election years can feel particularly exhausting and divisive. But coming together in conversation and learning to listen to one another can help us rediscover and reclaim our shared American ideals — something that is desperately needed if we want our country to thrive.”

The Casper College School of Social and Behavioral Science and Casper College sponsors the 2024 Social and Behavioral Sciences Seminar and Constitution Day. For more information, contact Lloyd at heather.lloyd@caspercollege.edu

The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.