Beloved Casper Doctor Passes Away Unexpectedly

A longtime OB/GYN at Women's Health Associates in Casper has unexpectedly passed away.

This morning the clinic announced his passing, writing: We are heartbroken to share the unexpected passing of Dr. Samuel Vigneri."

"Vigneri was a beloved member of the Casper community for many years. His dedication to patient care and his kind spirit will be deeply missed."

"While we mourn the loss of Dr. Vigneri, our team is committed to ensuring that our patients continue to receive the highest quality care. We are working diligently to develop care plans for all our patients and will provide updates as soon as possible. "

"We appreciate your compassion and patience during this difficult time."

Information regarding memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Members of the public have been quick to comment on the tragic news writing, "He was one of the absolute best" and "What a huge loss to the community."

Wake Me Up When September Ends Rotary Park, Sep. 27, 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore