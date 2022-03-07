Retired Cheyenne Police Department K9 Dies

Cheyenne police are mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer who served the department for seven years.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of retired K9 Ruger," police posted on Facebook Sunday evening.

During his career, Ruger assisted the department's patrol division with sniff searches for narcotics, evidence, suspects, and missing persons.

He retired in 2019, having contributed to 545 narcotics searches, 35 apprehensions, and 124 arrests.

"Thank you for keeping our officers and community safe, Ruger," the post reads. "Our sympathy extends to K9 Ruger's partner, Officer Wellman, and his family."

