Cheyenne Police Mourn Loss of Retired K9 Officer

Cheyenne police are mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer who served the department for seven years.

"It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to retired K9 Capo this afternoon due to an ongoing medical condition," police posted on Facebook Monday.

Capo retired in June 2019 and celebrated his 11th birthday on April 23, 2021.

During his career, Capo assisted the department's patrol division with deployments resulting in the safe apprehension of suspects, recovery of illegal narcotics and evidence.

In September 2015, Capo proved himself to be the ultimate good boy when he saved his handler Officer Lisa Koeppel's life during an attack.

"Thank you again for your service, Capo," police said. "You will be truly missed."