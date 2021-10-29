Reported Weapon Incident Prompts Police Presence Near Kelly Walsh

The Natrona County School District on Friday announced there is an increased police presence near Kelly Walsh High School after a reported weapon incident.

According to a statement on social media, students reported that a passenger in a silver SUV parked outside the school's front entrance held out an item resembling a weapon. The vehicle then drove away.

Casper Police and Kelly Walsh staff are currently investigating the incident and reviewing security camera footage.

Students and staff are safe.

"As always, we ask you to remain diligent and keep an eye out for any suspicious behavior or individuals," the school district said. "Please contact local law enforcement with reports of any suspicious activity."