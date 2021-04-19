Rep. Liz Cheney Outraises Challengers for 2022 Primaries

CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has reported a strong start to her campaign’s fundraising efforts for the 2022 primary election.

She is set to face challengers that have surfaced since her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Monday that Cheney raised $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, the most she has reported in a single quarter in her past three elections.

Cheney’s closest financial competitor in the primary race is Republican state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who raised about $334,000 in the first quarter.

