Rep. Cheney: ‘We Will Not Be Delaying the Election’

Wyoming's lone US representative on Thursday issued a sharp rebuke at President Donald Trump's suggestion that the 2020 election be delayed, and in doing so, suggested that the Republican Party is "overwhelmingly" against the idea.

Cheney chairs the House Republican Caucus.

On Thursday, Trump suggested that the election be delayed due to unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election could be riddled with voting fraud. Particularly, the President says mail-in voting could lead to the "most inaccurate and fraudulent" election in US history.

Trump and Cheney have differed over public policy in the past. Most recently, Cheney took to the floor of the US House of Representatives to urge passage of the Defense Spending Bill.

That led to pointed jabs from the right, including the president's oldest son tweeting, "We don't need another Mitt Romney," in reference to Cheney.

Mitt Romney was the only Republican US Senator to vote for Trump's conviction during his impeachment trial.