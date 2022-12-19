Jan. 6th Committee Recommends Criminal Charges Against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has recommended to the U.S. Department of Justice four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and allies who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The recommended charges are:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

Conspiracy to make a false statement.

Insurrection.

The Committee has seven Democrats and two Republicans including Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her re-election bid in the August GOP Primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it assembled a “roadmap to justice” to bring the criminal charges as they wrapped up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

January 6 Committee Votes On Contempt Charges Against Trump Aides Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chairwoman, said in opening remarks that every president in American history has defended the orderly transfer of power, “except one.”

While a so-called criminal referral has no real legal standing, it is a forceful statement by the committee and adds to political pressure already on Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.

Thousands Turn Out For 'Save America' Rally In Casper