Jan. 6 Report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol Insurrection

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER, FARNOUSH AMIRI, JILL COLVIN, MICHAEL BALSAMO and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes that Trump “lit that fire.”

The 814-page report released late Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation.

It says the central cause of the riot was “one man”: Trump.

In a series of recommendations, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee suggest that Congress consider barring Trump from holding future office.

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy."

