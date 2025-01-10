Reminder: BLM Casper firefighters burning slash piles today, this quarter

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management is continuing in its plan to burn slash piles this winter in Natrona County. The burns will continue today, Jan. 10, and throughout the rest of the first quarter of the year, while there is snow on the ground.

According to a press release from the BLM, the purpose of the pile burns is to reduce material accumulated from previous reduction projects.

“Pile burning is contingent on fuel moistures and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site,” the release states. “All burn projects are conducted in accordance with approved burn plans. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during the pile burning and days following as slash material consumes.”

Burning will continue through April, as conditions allow, in the following areas:

Bear Springs – located 35 miles southwest of Casper, 1 mile southeast of Alcova Reservoir

Little Red Creek – located 10 miles south of Casper, on the southwest end of Casper Mountain

Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area – located 15 miles south of Casper, south of Casper Mountain

Sheep Creek – located in the Bates Hole area, approximately 20 miles southwest of Casper

For more information, contact the BLM Casper Field Office at 307-261-7600 or visit the BLM website.

