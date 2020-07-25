Regis Philbin Dead at 88

The "hardest working man in showbiz" has passed away.

Regis Philbin, who got his start on The Tonight Show back in the 50s and was possibly the best known for Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, has died at the age of 88.

His family shared the following statement with People:

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career."

Philbin had been suffering from heart disease; he'd had an angioplasty done in the 90s and a triple-bypass done in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Joy.