Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Passing of Retired Lieutenant

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has announced the passing of Lt. Mike Johnson.

That comes from a Facebook post from the Patrol, who stated that the Lieutenant died on January 23, 2023.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson," the WHP wrote on their Facebook page. "Lt. Johnson passed away on January 23, 2023. He worked for the Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years, retiring in 2004. At his request, a family graveside service will be held in Gillette, WY, upon nice weather in spring 2023. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

The WHP also shared Lt. Johnson's obituary.

According to the obituary, courtesy of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, Johnson was 74 years old when he passed. He was born on September 6, 1948 to John and Cleo (Huffman) Johnson. He also had a brother.

"While Mike was a toddler, his dad, John Johnson, drowned in a boating accident on Plum Creek Lake in Nebraska," the obituary stated. "Cleo moved the boys back to the homestead north of Hulett, WY known as 'The Old Johnson Place.'"

Lt. Johnson went to Casper College and in 1974, he began working for the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Lt. Johnson married Linda Hoffman in 1975 and the newlyweds moved to Gillette, Wyoming, where they had two children.

Eventually, Johnson and Hoffman divorced, and he married Sherry Walker. The two moved to Laramie after Lt. Johnson was promoted to Sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Johnson was promoted to lieutenant in 1999, where he led the State Trooper division. Eventually, in 2004, Lieutenant Johnson retired and started a construction company.

Lieutenant Johnson was not only a pillar of the Wyoming Highway Patrol; he was a pillar of every community in which he was a part. He was a good trooper, a good sergeant, and a good lieutenant.

He was an even better man. And he will be missed.

Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give

