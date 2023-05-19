All-time NFL Great Running Back, Social Activist Jim Brown Dead at 87
By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.
Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 -- and retired in his prime to become an actor.
Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.”
Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes.
Mills PD, K9 Archer and Findings
Wyoming Photographer Shares Breathtaking Pictures of Northern Lights
Various Casper Photographers captured the beauty of the Northern Lights on March 23, 2023.