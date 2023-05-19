By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.

Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 -- and retired in his prime to become an actor.

Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.”

Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes.

