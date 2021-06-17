Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming.

The warning includes areas around Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this afternoon as dry and windy conditions may contribute to rapid fire growth across portions of southeast Wyoming. West winds 15 to 20 MPH are expected with gusts up to 30 MPH and relative humidity between 9 and 12 percent with the above average warmth for June. Elevated fire weather conditions exist in areas surrounding the Warning. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle!

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT

THIS EVENING

.DISCUSSION...

Hot, breezy and mostly dry conditions will persist Thursday.

Critically low humidities, winds and high Haines indices will maintain

high fire danger along and west of the Laramie Range. Fuels are conducive

to rapid fire growth in the Sierra Madre, Snowy and South Laramie

Ranges to warrant Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM

MDT. A weak front will bring cooler temperatures and lighter

winds Friday, followed by warmer temperatures and gusty winds

Saturday. A stronger front will usher in much cooler temperatures

Sunday and Monday, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.