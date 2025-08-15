Red Canyon Fire East of Thermopolis Has Grown to 50,000 Acres, Evacuations in Place

There is active fire in the area of Kirby Creek Rd and Black Mountain Rd. The last update is that the fire was staying south of Black Mountain Rd.

Hot Springs County named the "Red Canyon Fire".

The public is asked to be safe and stay out of the affected areas.

A new perimeter has been uploaded to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). It was last updated at 12:12 PM on August 15.

The fire is now up to 50,000 acres.

"We ask the public to be safe and stay out of the affected areas. We also would like to again remind everyone to please not call 911 or the non-emergency number unless you need immediate assistance. We will try to post updates as we learn new information" wrote Hot Springs County Sheriffs Sergeant Casey Freund two hours ago in a Facebook statement.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There is also active fire in the area Buffalo Creek Rd east of Ditch Creek. This fire appears to have crossed the road and is heading southeast right now. There is an evacuation center at the Thermopolis Fire Hall at 400 S 14th St.

WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming loading...