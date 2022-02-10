Records Obtained by Jan. 6 Panel Don’t List Trump’s Calls
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television.
They also do not list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe.
The lack of information about Trump’s personal calls presents a challenge to investigators who are probing Trump's actions in the White House as his supporters broke into the Capitol.
The people requested anonymity because the records have not yet been released by the committee.
