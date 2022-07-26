Ready, Set, Go! Natrona County School District Reminders

The Natrona County School District (NCSD) reminds parents and guardians of important “to-do” items for families to complete before the start of school, according to Tanya Sutherland in a written statement.

NCSD asks all K-12 families to go online before the first day of school and/or athletic/activity practices and complete the required Parental Agreement forms.

"It may feel like summer break just started, but did you know practices for some high school and middle school fall athletic programs start before the first day of school? To ensure students are ready to participate in athletic or activity programs that begin in August, parents/guardians must fill out the Parental Agreement Forms found on Infinite Campus - Parent Portal before the first day of practice. These forms include necessary and required information for their child(ren) to attend school, participate in athletics or activities, attend field trips, and more. For important information on practice start dates, please see the attached fliers. "

See the helpful resources below as you check off this "early" Back to School task from your checklist!

Did you forget your Infinite Campus Parent Portal information or need help logging in? - CLICK HERE

