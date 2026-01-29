Remembering a local hero: Randy Butler’s life was filled with service, laughter, and love — a true testament to family values

Long-time Casper resident and devoted family man, Randy Butler, passed away on January 26, 2026, at the age of 78 from injuries sustained in a head-on collision on November 7, 2025. Butler’s death came after more than two months of hospitalization following the crash.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. on CY Avenue when a sedan traveling eastbound in the westbound lane collided with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified by the Natrona County Coroner as 43-year-old Mandy Butler of Casper, died from her injuries. Randy Butler was taken to the hospital immediately following the crash.

Police investigation revealed that the driver of the sedan, 34-year-old Carrissa Westphal, had consumed alcohol that evening, and a blood test later confirmed an alcohol concentration of 0.15%. On December 11, 2025, Westphal was arrested on recommended charges of Homicide by Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, and Reckless Endangering. The case remains active as it proceeds through the judicial process.

“No family should have to shoulder the loss brought on by this crash,” said Detective Jonathan Schlager. “Our investigators have taken every step to ensure the facts are clearly established, and we will continue supporting the pursuit of accountability through the justice process. The effects of this incident will be felt in this community for a long time.”

Butler, born on December 7, 1947, in Houston, Texas, moved to Casper and built a life centered on family, faith, and service. A graduate of Natrona County High School, he served honorably in the United States Army as an Army Ranger during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Butler dedicated himself to church missions in Germany and later in Arkansas, while raising eight children with his wife of 50 years, Rita.

Professionally, Butler earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming and worked for Baker Hughes before a long career with FedEx and later the City of Casper. In Casper, he served as a Community Service Officer, overseeing duties ranging from dispatch to police fleet management. Even in retirement, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels and continued to serve his church and community.

Randy Butler is remembered as kind, dependable, humorous, and selfless, leaving a profound legacy for his family and the Casper community. He is survived by his wife, Rita; eight children and their families; and multiple siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Mandy Butler.

A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 2, 2026, at Wolf Creek LDS Church in Casper. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville.

