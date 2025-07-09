Ramaco Inc. and Ramaco Rare Earth, LLC, are hosting a landmark ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to commemorate the opening of the Brook Mine Carbon Ore Rare Earth project. It will be the first new rare earth mine in the United States in more than 70 years and first new coal mine in Wyoming in over 50 years.

This is happening in Ranchester, Wyoming, a small northeastern town about nine miles south of the Montana border. It's aptly named being a little ranch town known for its friendly community nestled in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains. It's population hovers around 1,000 people.

Town of Ranchester, Facebook photo

Ramaco is an operator and developer of coal in Virginia and, now, Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia as well as the one being honored on Friday in Wyoming.

"This is more than a ribbon cutting — it's a declaration of America's resolve to reclaim its leadership in critical minerals and energy independence," said Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive of Ramaco Resources. "We are proud that Ramaco will be developing the first new mine to lead the United States in creating a viable domestic supply line of strategic rare earths and critical minerals. "

Senator John Barrasso stated: "For generations, the people of Wyoming have harnessed our coal resources for the benefit of America. Thanks to groundbreaking research in Wyoming, we now know this coal is a new source of critical, rare-earth minerals. This exciting development will allow Ramaco to open the first rare earths mine in the United States in decades. Mining our own minerals will help safely and securely power the advanced technologies driving our economy and national defense. And once again, Wyoming's energy resources are leading the way."

Said Senator Cynthia Lummis: "Wyoming does not follow energy trends, it creates them. Ramaco's decision to open the first rare earths mine in decades marks a new chapter in Wyoming's rich mining heritage and will produce resources needed to achieve energy independence and grow our economy. Wyoming continues to fuel American progress while creating high-paying jobs for our communities, and I thank Ramaco for investing in Wyoming."

Governor Mark Gordon stated: "Wyoming continues to be a leader in energy innovation, including the expansion of our critical mineral industries. With support from the Energy Matching Funds Program, we are celebrating the exciting potential for Wyoming coal and rare earth minerals, along with their role in the expansion of our state's energy economy."