Rainy, Snowy Memorial Day Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Parts of southeast Wyoming could see just under an inch of rain and a few inches of snow this Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Thursday morning:

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

5 AM Thursday 5/26 – Warmest day of the next 5 days will be on Friday with some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly across the High Plains of Wyoming and into the Nebraska Panhandle. Another round of isolated to scattered showers Saturday before more widespread precipitation becomes likely Sunday into early next week with a larger weather system moving over the Wyoming. Overall amounts will vary from a few tenths to upwards of just under an inch with more favored north and west and less farther east and south. But at least some precipitation will be likely for portions of the region. Snow could be possible above 9500ft with a few inches of accumulation. Temperatures will be cooler than normal Tuesday into Thursday of next week. For more details for your city, visit: weather.gov/CYS

READ MORE:

LOOK: 100 years of American military history