‘Radical, Extreme, Dangerous, Scary:’ Barrasso, Cheney, Lummis React to President Biden’s Congressional Address

President Joe Biden delivered his first address to Congress Wednesday night, explaining what he believed his administration has accomplished in his first 100 days in office. He also explained his intentions for the $1.8 Trillion Infrastructure budget, focusing on investing that money in children, families, and education.

The President stated that ‘America is rising anew,’ but Wyoming’s representatives are having none of it.

Shortly after Biden delivered his address, Senator Barrasso, Senator Lummis, and Rep. Liz Cheney all offered their opinions and challenged the President on his claims.

“President Biden’s speech tonight may have called for unity and good jobs, but his action the first 100 days has been anything other than that,” Barrasso stated in a video shared to his social media. “He’s lost all credibility when it comes to unity. He’s turned over the keys to the Whitehouse to the most liberal faction of his party. You have Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi making all the decisions, calling all the shots. These are people promoting big government and the path to socialism.”

Senator Barrasso continued, stating that "Republicans are going to fight for American values; the values which have built this country and made it strong. And we’re going to continue to stand up and fight against these tax increases and massive borrowing and spending that Joe Biden and the liberal left party continue to do in a way that I view as radical, extreme, dangerous, and scary.”

Barrasso also stated that “President Biden’s speech tonight underscored why his first one hundred days have been so bad for America. His socialist spending sprees and attacks on good energy jobs are hiking taxes and pushing people in Wyoming into unemployment.”

Similarly, Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney also took issues with President Biden’s claims.

"The policies President Biden has advanced in his first 100 days and outlined in this evening are bad for Wyoming and bad for America,” Cheney wrote. "The proposals he talked about would result in growing the size and scope of the federal government while requiring hardworking taxpayers in our state and across the country to send more of their income to Washington, D.C. The policies he endorsed were not standard liberal ideas, but reflected the fact that the far-left is now in control of the Democrat Party and they are committed to forcing through their plans to empower the federal government at the expense of the American people.”

Cheney stated that President Biden “did not provide any specifics that would solve the border crisis that he created, doubled-down on the weak national security policies that will embolden our adversaries and make our country less safe, and vowed to continue his Administration's heartless energy policies that will destroy jobs and livelihoods for families in Wyoming and across America.”

Cheney, like Barrasso, said that though President Biden spoke about unity, that is not what his first 100 days in office have delivered.



"During the campaign and in his inaugural address, President Biden talked about unity and bipartisanship,” she wrote. “It's disappointing that in his first 100 days and again in his speech tonight, he has turned his back on that laudable goal to pursue an agenda that runs counter our shared conservative principles in Wyoming. I will fight back against these dangerous plans and always stand up for the interests of our state and for the constitutional values that we hold dear."

Senator Cynthia Lummis went so far as to say that the President has even started a war, albeit one on American energy.

“Only a hundred days into his administration, President Biden has already started a way on American energy and spent nearly $2 Trillion on progressive priorities,” Lummis wrote on her social media page. “Tonight, even as his Administration tries to pass the Green New Deal under the guise of infrastructure, he came to Congress to roll out an education bill that would turn pre-kindergarten and community college into new entitlements our country simply can’t afford.”

That was in regards to President Biden declaring that preschool and community would be free for students, under his infrastructure plan. Whether that makes them ‘entitlements’ remains to be seen.

“His proposed tax increases would do more to wreck our economy than to foot the bill,” she continued. While Republicans stand ready to work with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure package, President Biden has choses the partisan path of divisiveness and is wasting trillions more of our taxpayer dollars in the process.”

She concluded, saying “This does a sad disservice to the people of Wyoming and our grandchildren will quite literally have to pay for it.”

Needless to say, nothing President Biden said during his congressional address did much to change the opinions of Wyoming’s representatives.



