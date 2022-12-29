Starlight, star bright, first start I see tonight.

Hundreds of shooting stars zip and zag along the skyline (starting mid-November, going till mid-January).

"The Quadrantids, which peak during early January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers" says NASA.

These guys are known for their fireball meteors.

The best time to catch them is January 3-4th.

"Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse."